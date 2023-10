Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not *as cold, lows near 50. Isolated showers this evening in the mountains.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wind: S/SW 5-15 G: 20.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Widely scattered showers. Highs: Low 70s.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin