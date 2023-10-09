Frost Advisory for Some to Start the Week

AM Headlines:

AM Frost Advisory

Scattered showers for the mountains/foothills

Clear skies and mild temps

Warmer throughout the week

Late-week rain chances Discussion:

Waking up to some patchy frost in the northern tier of the area. Frost advisory continues until 9 am. Spotty showers are possible for the mountains and northern foothills late in the day. Otherwise, it stays dry and mild with highs across the region reaching the low 70s. Not as cold tonight with a warming trend through the week. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s by Tuesday. Rain chances return late Thursday with Friday looking more soggy. The rain is needed though as drought conditions continue to worsen across the area. Rain will clear by Saturday afternoon with cooler temps settling in for the second half of the weekend.