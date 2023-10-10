Clouds Increase Wednesday
Cold front brings a better chance of rain for everyone Friday into Saturday
Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers mainly south of I-85. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs: Low 70s.
Saturday: Scattered AM showers as a cold front pushes through. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80 – cooler temperatures build in Saturday PM and Sunday behind the front.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin