New AI Tools At Atrium Health Help Burnt Out Physicians

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health has has found a way to make the daily routines of their staff a bit less of a burden. That’s thanks to the help of artificial intelligence – known as the Nuance Dragon Ambient Experience – or the DAX co-pilot for short.

Dr. Matt Anderson is the senior vice president and medical director of virtual health for Advocate Health and Atrium Health’s senior medical director for primary care, and he says this important for Atrium staff.

“This really is about taking some of that work load off of them and drafting their clinical documentation and bringing them a lot of time saving and efficiency.”

Atrium Health is the first health care system in the nation to deploy this tool to help with work flow efficiency.

“It feels great to give something back to our providers, they’re saying its easy to use, its saving them 30-40 minutes a day,” said Anderson. “They’re able to engage better with they’re patients. So it’s really what our culture is about and we continue to look for ways and to do that and are excited to use technology to move forward.”

So far, Atrium providers seem to be a fan of this tool.

85 % of clinicians would be disappointed if they no longer had access to DAX. More importantly, nearly 70 percent say it improved their experience in being able to provide that care to patients.

“There aren’t that many things that we get 92% or 85% of people to agree on these days, so from day one people have been talking about it. “its saving me time I don’t have to come in as early, I don’t have documentation to do at night,” so its been really satisfying,” said Anderson.