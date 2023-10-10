Warm and Sunny Tuesday

AM Headlines:

Warming back into the upper 70s today

Disturbance from the Gulf brings isolated showers Wed PM-Thu

Cold front brings better rain chances Friday – Saturday

Cooler going into next week Discussion:

Temps will warm back into the upper 70s today under sunny skies. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will begin to lift north Wednesday. Clouds will fill in but rain chances remain minimal for the area with the best chance of showers for the far southern tier of the region. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Temps will remain a degree or so cooler than average through the end of the week. A cold front arrives Friday bringing the best rain chances to the area since early September with 1/4 to 1/2″ likely. Not enough to get rid of the drought, but we will take what we can get. Rain will taper off Saturday evening. Much cooler air seeps in early next week.