Charlotte Man Wins $150,000 Scratch-Off Prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (News Release) — Edgar Hernandez of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize.

Hernandez bought his lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from Xpress Market on Tuckaseege Road in Mount Holly.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education. For details on how $61.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.