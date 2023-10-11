Isolated Showers Possible Tonight, Better Rain Chances Arrive this Weekend

AM Headlines:

More clouds today, still mild with highs in the mid-70s

Gulf Coast disturbance could bring isolated showers south tonight

Widespread rain chances arrive Friday – Saturday

Cooler and drier next week Discussion:

Clouds fill in today, but it will remain mild with temps reaching the mid-70s. Disturbance in the Gulf will bring showers as far north as the I-85 stretch tonight. This disturbance will scoot off the coast taking the showers with it by Thursday morning. Temps will warm into the upper 70s with more sunshine throughout the day. Our best chance of rain in weeks arrives Friday evening into Saturday with a cold front. This won’t be a drought buster, but every little bit helps with 1/4 to 1/2″ of rain possible through Saturday evening. The second half of the weekend will be breezy with highs in mid-70s Sunday. Cooler and drier air arrives early next week with temps reaching the low to mid 60s during the day and overnight lows falling into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Tropical Storm Sean has formed in the Eastern Atlantic. Not much strengthening is expected and there is a threat to land at this point.