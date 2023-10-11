Pineville Town Council Votes To Approve New Social District

PINEVILLE, N.C. – Pineville becomes the latest North Carolina city to approve social districts in their downtown area. The town council voted Tuesday to approve the ordinance.

Very soon, visitors will be able to carry a drink while walking to various establishments along Main Street downtown. Sara Longstreet, the owner of Carolina Scoops Ice Cream Shop created a social district proposal and presented it to the town council for their approval. The district includes downtown Main Street along Jack D. Hughes Memorial Park.

Leaders are working to approve logos and signage. They’re planning to implement the new social district in 2024.