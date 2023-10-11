Some Neighborhoods Wake Up To Showers Thursday Morning
Second wave of rain arrives late Friday into early Saturday
Forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy. Isolated showers for our southern most counties. Lows: Near 60.
Thursday: Clouds dominate the first half of the day with showers for the southern half of the area. Clouds break up into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM shower with increasing rain overnight. Highs: Mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Scattered AM showers as a cold front pushes through. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin