Some Neighborhoods Wake Up To Showers Thursday Morning

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Isolated showers for our southern most counties. Lows: Near 60.

Thursday: Clouds dominate the first half of the day with showers for the southern half of the area. Clouds break up into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM shower with increasing rain overnight. Highs: Mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Scattered AM showers as a cold front pushes through. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin