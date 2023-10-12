Sunny Start To Friday With Increasing Clouds In The Evening

Update To Drought Monitor:

Abnormally dry and Moderate drought conditions have expanded across the area. This morning’s rain helped, but we still need more. This morning’s rain is also not included in this new drought outlook.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Patchy dense fog. Lows: Upper 40s.

Friday: Beautiful day with plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day. Highs: Upper 70s. Clouds increase late. Spotty showers late in the evening and overnight.

Saturday: Pockets of heavy scattered AM showers as a cold front pushes through. Clouds clear from west to east in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin