Thursday AM Rain, More Arrives this Weekend

AM Headlines:

AM Rain and Showers

Clearing Midday w/ highs in the low 70s

Cold front brings more rain chances Fri PM – Sat

Drier and Colder Post Front

First flakes for the Mountains Sun PM-Mon AM? Discussion:

Rain and showers will continue through midday with the heaviest rain south of I-40. Low pressure over Florida is driving the rain into the region and will clear the southeast coast by this afternoon taking the rain along with it. Clouds will gradually clear with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog develops overnight through Friday morning. Highs will reach the upper 70s Friday, before the clouds fill back in. A cold front will bring widespread rain chances Friday night through Saturday early evening. Much cooler air settles in behind the cold front. Highs will only reach the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. A few showers possible late Sunday into Monday and we could see our first flakes for the highest mountain communities…this won’t lead to an accumulation but something to watch out for. Cooler and dry next week with highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.