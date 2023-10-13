Day Of Jihad: Charlotte Jewish and Muslim Communities Speak With WCCB

CHARLOTTE -Two different religions, cultures and opinion. One goal, peace.

“I don’t think i can fully process the fact that not even a week has gone by since 1,200 Jews, women, children and elders were butchered,” says Tair Giudice, Jewish Federation Chief Impact Officer

Jibril Hough is the spokesperson for the Islamic Center of Charlotte. “Our community is very on edge,” he says. “We feel like we are alone, we feel like no one is with us.”

Friday – WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo spoke to both Giudice and Hough, after a former leader of Hamas called for a day of jihad, or a call of protest, across the globe.

“I can not reconcile it with the fact that in 2023, here in America, we have to think twice about just living opening and proudly as Jews,” says Giudice.

Hough says he does not support any form of terrorism, but he does support and understand the need to resist.

Protests are already seen across the globe today in support of Palestine.

“The best thing anyone can do right now, is to check on your Jewish friends, coworkers, staffers and neighbors,” says Giudice.

“The same basic rights should exist between both peoples,” says Hough. “If that happens, I guarantee you we’ll see peace.”

The war has claimed 3,100 lives on both sides.

1.1 million people are still trying to evacuate Gaza within the next day.

CMPD says it is prepared in the event protest take place in Charlotte.