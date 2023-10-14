Police Arrest Asheville Man For Cyberstalking, Making Anti-Semitic Threats

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Asheville Police Department arrested and charged a 44-year-old man in connection to a series of threatening, anti-semitic emails sent to a local synagogue, police said.

The police placed Michael Patrick Toone into custody following an investigation and charged him with cyberstalking on October 11th, according to an Asheville Police Department news release.

Police initially booked Toone into the Buncombe County Detention Facility in Asheville with a $5,000 secured bond. However, the Buncombe County district court judge increased Toone’s bond to $10,000 after a bond hearing.

Officers say the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be coming.