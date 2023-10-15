5 Suspects Behind Bars, Face 59 Total Charges For Drug-Trafficking Operation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office seized five pounds of fentanyl and arrested five individuals that face 59 total criminal charges in the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of Buncombe County, according to a news release.

On October 13th, officers received and executed three search warrants at two apartments on Eastview Circle, Hendersonville Road, and a AAA storage unit off Sardis Road.

Officials seized 5.03 pounds of fentanyl which equates to 1.1 million lethal doses, according to the DEA. For reference, a mere two milligram dose of fentanyl can be lethal, the DEA said.

On top of the fentanyl seizure, the search warrants also captured:

Methamphetamine 667.1 grams (1.47 pounds)

Heroin (black tar) 977.5 grams (2.15 pounds)

Miscellaneous Pills (approximately 2500)

Cocaine 31.6 grams

Suboxone 88 Dosage Units

Taurus Semi-Automatic Handgun

Numerous Cellular Devices

Numerous Items of Drug Paraphernalia

Shabazz Nygel Tucker, Sophia Hope Ridener, Sequoyah Lashay Burt, Terry Anthony Graham Jr., and Keiana Taliyah Webber all face multiple charges for conspiracy and trafficking fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.