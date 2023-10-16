Below Average Temps to Start the Week

AM Headlines:

AM Sprinkles — Flurries for the highest elevations

Well below average today — highs in the low 60s

Cooler than average temps this week

Rain chances return Friday Discussion:

Waking up to chilly temps across the region. A few flurries are possible for the highest elevations, but little to no accumulation is expected. Winds will pick up for the mountains today with gusts 20-30 mph possible. Temps will run a good 10-15 degrees below average with highs only reaching the mid-40s for the mountains and low 60s across the Piedmont. Tuesday morning will bring the chilliest temps of the week with lows falling into the 30s and 40s. Highs will warm back into the upper 60s. Quiet weather with highs returning the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will bring the return of rain chances to the region. Drying out this weekend with temps slightly below average.