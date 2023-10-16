Body Mistaken For Halloween Decoration In China Grove

CHINA GROVE, N.C. – China Grove Police are investigating after a body, mistaken for a Halloween decoration was found in a yard.

A GoFundMe account organized by Haley Reavis states that 34-year-old Robert Owens was found dead, and stripped of clothing in a yard. A lawn care employee says he assumed Owens was a Halloween decoration or a mannequin for K-9 training thus never reporting the sighting to the authorities, according to Owens’ GoFundMe.

Reavis says Owens was located a second time the following day by a construction worker who reported the incident to the authorities.

An investigation is currently underway.

