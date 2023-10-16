New Task Force Formed In Attempt To Solve Rock Hill Cold Case Murder

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Monday night marks 10 years since a Rock Hill man was gunned down outside his home.

Now, investigators are forming a task force to bring his killer to justice.

Family and friends still don’t understand why someone wanted to kill 29-year-old Daniel Ervin.

They’re pleading for someone to come forward with information.

“I truly miss my son. And I want closure,” says Ervin’s mother Alice Walker.

Ervin was killed outside his family’s home on Pebble Road on October 16, 2023.

Family members say the father of three was an unselfish person, who would help anyone he could.

“It’s been a long time. I know the answers are out there. And I ask you to please come forward,” Walker says.

Ervin’s daughter, Bianca, was only a child when the shooting happened.

“I’m 18 now, he died when I was 8 years old, and me and my family just want some closure, that’s all,” she says.

Now family members hope the task force will help bring some answers, by putting a special focus on the case.

“Numerous witnesses have been interviewed and have provided significant information, but investigators know that there are others in the community who also have information and need to come forward,” says Detective Taylor Tucker.

Ervin’s mother wants to no longer wonder who killed her son.

“It was my family October 16, 2013, and it could be yours at any given time, you never know. So I just pray that God touches hearts,” she says.

Investigators have set up a dedicated hotline to call if you have information about the case.

Here’s the number: 803-329-5596