Another Cold Night With Mid Week Warming

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s across the Piedmont. Mid to upper 30s in the Mountains with patchy frost.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs near 70. Clouds increase in the evening ahead of the late week cold front.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tropics:

– We continue to monitor the low pressure between the islands and Africa. This has a high chance of tropical development. This could impact the Lesser Antilles before being a “fish storm”. This will likely become a Tropical Depression or Storm in the next day or two. The next name on the list is Tammy.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin