Mild and Dry Stretch

AM Headlines

Chilly Morning

Sunny and warmer, but still below-average highs

Mountain Frost/Patchy AM Fog Tonight

Dry and Mild through Thursday

Cold front brings showers, iso. storms Friday

Breezy Start to Weekend Discussion

It is a chilly start across the area with temps in the 30s and 40s. Temps will warm into the mid-60s today with any lingering cloud cover fading through the morning. Overnight temps will fall into the 30s and 40s leading to widespread frost for the mountains and patchy fog across the rest of the region. High pressure will regulate temps back toward average under sunny skies through Thursday. A cold front will bring scattered showers and isolated storm chances on Friday. Once the front passes, expect a breezy day Saturday with temps topping out near 70. The rest of the weekend will be dry and mild with highs near 70s and lows in the mid-40s.

Invest 94L

Located between Western Africa and the Lesser Antilles an area of showers and storms continues to show signs of organization. It has a high chance of development in the next 5-7 days as it moves over the central Atlantic. The next name up for the season would be Tammy.