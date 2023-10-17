Monroe Police Department Searching For Missing Teen

MONROE, N.C. – The Monroe Police Department is seeking assistance with locating 16-year-old, Lauren Heath.

Heath was last seen leaving her house Friday, October 13th via a ring camera around 4:00 p.m. Heath is a black teen, approximately 5 feet 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length hair.

Heath was seen walking down Seefin Court Towards Unionville-Indian Trail Road. Her attire consisted of a grey sweatshirt, white shoes, a black backpack, and a white handbag, and had her hair pulled into a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.