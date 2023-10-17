The Dangers Of “Zombie” Eating & The Signs To Watch For

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Zombie eating is when you space out on your phone or TV while eating a meal. You’re distracted and not focused on eating. A study out of Michigan State University found that zombie eaters ate 149 calories more during the day than those who ate without a screen. It won’t just ruin your diet – it could lead to disordered eating habits such as binge eating. Binge Eating Disorder is a mental illness where people eat large quantities of food without feeling like they’re in control. It causes chronic, compulsive overeating. Rising’s Joe Duncan sits down with Sara Hofmeier, the Executive Director of Outpatient services for Veritas Collaborative to learn more about “Zombie” eating.