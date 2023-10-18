Grandmother Arrested In Death Of 11-Month-Old Grandson

OAKLAND PARK, FL. – A Florida grandmother is facing charges in the death of her 11-month-old grandson. According to a new release, the child died due to an overdose in August 2022. After a year of investigation, officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested 53-year-old Tibina Louissant on Friday and charged her with aggravated manslaughter. The family says the grandmother of fifteen children is the bedrock of her family and posted the bail of $50,000.