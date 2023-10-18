Mild and Dry Weather Continues through Thursday

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Frost for foothills/mountains

Mild w/ mix of sun and clouds today & Thursday

Cold front brings rain Friday

A breezy start to the weekend

Cooler next week Discussion:

Some patchy frost is possible across the higher elevations to start the morning. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s today under a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will remain a tad below average through Thursday, as dry weather lingers. A cold front arrives Friday bringing showers to the region and a slightly cooler day with highs reaching the upper 60s. Breezy to start the weekend with highs near 70 on Saturday. Wind will continue for the mountains on Sunday as it settles across the rest of the area. Cooler next week with temps falling into the 30s and 40s overnight. Daytime highs will only reach the mid-60s, but it will remain dry through midweek.