One More Dry Day Ahead Of Friday Rain

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs near 70. Clouds increase in the evening ahead of Friday’s cold front.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered to numerous showers. General thunderstorms are possible. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.

— Rain total forecast: Most areas should pick up 0.25” – 0.50” which is certainly needed!

Saturday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin