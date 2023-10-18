One More Dry Day Ahead Of Friday Rain
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid to upper 40s.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs near 70. Clouds increase in the evening ahead of Friday’s cold front.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered to numerous showers. General thunderstorms are possible. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.
— Rain total forecast: Most areas should pick up 0.25” – 0.50” which is certainly needed!
Saturday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin