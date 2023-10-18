Suspect Arrested For Hit And Run In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Rock Hill Police Department arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection to a hit-and-run accident from earlier this month, according to a news release.

Officers identified and arrested Leticia Galicia Raymundo on Tuesday, October 17th. The accident, which put the victim in the hospital, took place on Celanese Road on October 7th.

The victim remains in the hospital but is in stable condition.

During the investigation, officers potentially identified the suspect’s vehicle, a 2010 Dodge Charger, during a traffic stop on Monday, October 16th. This was later confirmed as Galicia Raymundo’s vehicle based on the damages and statements made to the officers.

Police charged Galicia Raymundo for not having a driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily injury.