Union County High School Coach Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – A 56-year-old instructional coach in Union County was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Felony Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation and the arrest of the Waxhaw instructional coach at Sun Valley High School.

Authorities say during the search numerous electronic devices were located and seized as evidence that will be examined by UCSO crime personnel.

Schneider was taken into custody without issue and transported to the Union County Detention Center where he is placed under a secured bond of $50,000. Union County Public Schools officials have placed Schneider on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.