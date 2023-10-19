Carolina Renaissance Festival Dedicates A Day To Deaf Awareness

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (News Release) — LanguageLine Solutions and Central Piedmont College are partnering with the Carolina Renaissance Festival to provide a renaissance experience for the deaf and hard of hearing on Saturday, October 28th.

Certified American Sign Language interpreters will perform interpreted stage performances of popular Festival shows at several select stages located inside the 25-acre village (including the Joust). Central Piedmont College student interpreters will also be available to assist. Anyone interested in deaf awareness is invited to share in this special occasion.

On this date, the Festival is also offering the deaf and hard of hearing, and their friends and family, discounted adult admission and free child admission. Stop by the deaf awareness informational booth located outside the Festival entrance to receive discounts or submit a request for a discount online at www.RenFestInfo.com.

Event parking is free courtesy of Harris Teeter stores.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival, located in Huntersville, NC, is a medieval amusement park featuring 16 outdoor stages with comedy, theater, circus entertainments, music and dance. The park also has 25-acre arts & crafts market, a jousting tournament, falconry presentations, fairies, mermaids and dragons, games and rides, and a feast. This is all rolled into one nonstop daylong adventure!

The Carolina Renaissance Festival continues Saturdays and Sundays, rain or shine, now through November 19 and is celebrating 30 years of cheers with special guest performers in addition to returning festival favorites. Visit www.RenFestInfo.com for details and tickets, while supplies last.