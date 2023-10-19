CMPD Holds 3rd Quarter Public Safety Briefing

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Thursday, CMPD held a press conference to break down the 2023 third quarter crime statistics.

Overall crime in Charlotte is up 11%. Property crime is up 14 %. Violent crime is down 5%, which is good news right? Not necessarily.

Even though it’s down, total arrests are still up by 13%. Why?

“That increase is led predominately by a rise in our juvenile arrest rates,” says deputy detective Jacquelyn Hulsey.

While violent crime may be down, over all shootings are up by 2%. A contributor; juveniles.

CMPD is also seeing more juveniles armed and firing into occupied property, and even more getting involved in car thefts.

“There have been nearly 600 juvenile arrests for auto thefts this year. That’s up 191%,” says Major Torri Tellis.

In the 3rd quarter, Charlotte’s top five juvenile offenders have stolen 30 cars combined. 28 of those were Kias and Hyundais.

Police say the rise in youth crime is concerning and shows a heavier community issue.

The following statistical breakdown below provides an overall snapshot of crime (YTD) in 2023 compared to 2022 (credit to CMPD)