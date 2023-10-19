Cold Front Brings Rain Friday

AM Headlines:

Clouds fill in today

Cold front brings rain, chance storms to the area Friday

Breezy Weekend

Cooler next week Discussion:

Clouds will begin to fill in today ahead of a cold front. Highs will reach the low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A cold front will near the region tonight with isolated showers possible near daybreak for the mountains. Scattered showers and possible storms through the day Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2″ across the mountains with 1/2-1″ for all other areas. Since we have been so dry, the flooding threat will remain minimal. Once the front passes, expect the wind to pick up. Breezy Saturday for the region with the potential for a wind advisory for the mountains. Cooler air won’t arrive until early next week as the wind dies down. Temps will reach the mid to upper 60s beginning Monday with overnight lows tumbling into the 30s and low 40s. Dry through much of the week.