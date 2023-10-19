Former Charlotte USPS Worker Indicted For Stealing $1.9 Million In Business Checks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former U.S. postal worker was federally indicted Thursday for allegedly stealing $1.9 million in business checks, the United States Attorney’s Office announced.

Dontavis Romario Truesdale, 27, worked as a processing clerk at the Ballantyne Post Office from November 2022 until April 2023. During that time, the claims alleged that Truesdale used his position to steal more than 200 checks from businesses that had post office boxes at the Ballantyne location.

Truesdale took the stolen checks and sold them to other co-conspirators, according to a news release. These people would then supposedly deposit the checks into their bank accounts and quickly withdraw the money to prevent the banks from detecting the fraud.

The Attorney’s Office charged Truesdale with conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and theft of mail by a postal employee.

If convicted, Truesdale will face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for bank fraud conspiracy.