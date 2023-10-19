Numerous Showers & Isolated Storms Close Out The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds this evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered to numerous showers. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.

Isolated strong storms are possible – frequent lightning, damaging wind and hail are the primary threats.

The timing is mid to late afternoon.

Rain total forecast: Most areas should pick up 0.25” – 0.50” which is certainly needed.

Saturday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs near 70.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin