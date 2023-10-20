Showers and a Few Stronger Storms Friday

AM Headlines:

Cold front brings rain and storms to the region today

A few stronger storms possible Low End Severe Threat When: Mid to Late Afternoon What: Damaging Wind Gusts

Breezy Day Saturday Poss Wind Advisory for the mountains

Dry and mild weekend

Cooler start next week Discussion:

A few showers will pass through the area this morning. There will be a break between the morning showers and afternoon cold front which could lead to more instability this afternoon. A few strong storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts the greatest threat. Rain clears tonight with the wind picking up Saturday. Gusts 40-50 mph possible for the mountains leading to a likely wind advisory Saturday for the higher elevations. Gusts 20-30 mph possible across the Piedmont. Sunny and dry with temps in the low 70s. A secondary front will pass through Saturday evening. Wind will die down Sunday with temps in the low 70s. Monday morning will be chilly with lows falling to the 30s and 40s. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. Dry and warmer through the rest of the week with temps back into the mid 70s by Wednesday.