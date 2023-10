CATS Announce Temporary Detours Ahead of Lionel Messi’s Arrival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With international superstar Lionel Messi coming to town, nine routes on the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will have temporary detours on Saturday, October 21st for the impending Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami soccer match at Bank of America Stadium, per a news release.

The routes affected by this match include CATS routes 1, 5, 7, 8, 16, 22, 26, 34, and 35.

No stops will take place on Mint Street between Morehead Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The stops that will be missed on the routes are listed below: