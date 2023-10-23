Chilly Start to the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Frost Advisory until 10am for mountains/foothills

Sunny and mild afternoon

Highs near 80 late week

Dry through the weekend Discussion:

Waking up to a chilly start this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s across the region. A frost advisory is in effect until 10am for the mountains and foothills. High pressure will keep our forecast quiet through the week with highs in the low 70s today. Overnight will be chilly once again with patchy frost possible. Temps will warm to near average Tuesday — into the low 70s with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Warming up the rest of the week with temps reaching the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday. Highs will near 80 by the end of the week — a good 8-10 degrees above average with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Dry weather will persist through the weekend.