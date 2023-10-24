Another Chilly Start, Warming Up Through the Week

AM Headlines

Frost Advisory until 9am

Patchy AM Fog, Chilly Start

Sunny and Seasonable Tuesday Afternoon

Warming up and staying dry this week

80s for the weekend Discussion

Chilly Start, Seasonable and Sunny Afternoon

Clear skies have led to temps tumbling into the 30s and 40s across the region this morning. A frost advisory is in effect for Stanly, Anson, and Richmond countries until 9 a.m. Patchy fog is possible this morning under calm winds. Today will be sunny and mild with highs reaching the low 70s.

Dry Stretch Continues as Temps Warm this Week

High pressure will keep our forecast quiet and dry through the weekend. This isn’t ideal considering the region’s drought conditions have worsened each week. Since September 1, we have only had 1.86″ of rainfall. What is the average at this point for the Fall season? 6.16″ – that’s a departure of -4.30″. Be mindful of any local burn bans that may pop up this week and weekend. Temps will warm into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday.

80s Return this Weekend

Temps keep climbing this weekend with highs soaring a good 8-10 degrees above average int othe lower 80s. The average last 80-degree day for Charlotte is October 21. Don’t worry if you’re a fan of the crisp fall air. A cold front will slide into the region early next week that will cause temps to crash. We’ll also have to keep an eye on the potential for rain for the trick-or-treaters on Tuesday — however, it is a little too far out to make any calls for Halloween.