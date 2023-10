Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs topping out near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80 once again.

Weekend: We will stay dry and be warm! Highs will top out in the low 80s.