HICKORY, N.C. — Police say they arrested a Hickory firefighter for sexually exploiting a minor.

Nate Kurzak, 20, was hired in July 2022 as a firefighter in Hickory but was terminated on October 11th following his arrest, according to a news release.

Hickory Police say Kurzak was placed in the Catawba County Jail under a $375,000 bond. No other details have been released at this time due to the victim being a juvenile.