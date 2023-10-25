Pleasant and Sunny Forecast

AM Headlines:

Not as chilly this morning

Staying warm and dry through the week

Potential record breaking warmth this weekend

Temps plummet by Halloween Discussion:

High pressure will keep our forecast quiet and warm through the weekend. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. It will remain dry through the end of the week with temps nearing 80 by Thursday. This weekend temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s. Sunday’s record of 83 was set back in 2020 and could be challenged by this weekend’s forecast. A strong cold front will cause temperatures to plummet 20 degrees for Halloween. Rain chances as of now remain slim, but it will be something to watch for all the trick or treaters.