Temperatures Push 80 Through The End Of The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs topping out near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80 once again.

Weekend: We will stay dry and be warm! Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Saturday: Forecast high is: 83. Record high for 10/28 is 87 set in 1940

Sunday: Forecast high is: 83. Record high for 10/29 is 83 set in 2020.

Next Weather System: A cold front will move through early next week, but will have limited moisture. Temperatures cool just in time for Halloween!

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin