Two Dead, Four Transported To Hospital In Three-Car Collision In Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car collision in Chester County that resulted in two dead and four more being sent to the hospital.

The collision occurred around 2:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25th on SC 72 near East Chapel Road approximately six miles north of Chester, South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2000 BMW and a 2004 Nissan Sentra were traveling north on SC 72. A 2013 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on SC 72 when the three vehicles collided.

The BMW and Ford drivers were injured and transported by EMS.

The Nissan driver and passenger died from their injuries.

Two adolescents were properly restrained and were transported by EMS to the Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.

This is all the information available at this time. Check back for updates.