Nauti Or Nice: Southern Christmas Show Returns To Charlotte November 9th

CHARLOTTE, N.C –The 56th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns to Charlotte with a nautical themed wonderland from Thursday, November 9th through Sunday, November 19th.

The event will feature more than 400 holiday vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday decor, gourmet goodies and so much more. The show will be held at the Park Expo and Conference Center.

Attendees will hear the sounds of the seasons from the LeafFilter Entertainment Stage. Other entertainment features will include photos with Saint Nick, wine tasting, and a plethora of sweet treats to get guests in the Christmas spirit.

This year’s show takes guests to rocky shores with a nautical-inspired theme to greet you at the door.

Show Details:

November 9th – 19th, 2023

Show hours:

Sunday – Wednesday: 10am – 6 pm

Thursday- Saturday: 10am – 9pm

Tickets Prices:

Adult (ages 13+) – $16

Child: – $8

Group of 20 (Agest 13+) – $14

Click here to purchase.