Record Breaking Warmth This Weekend

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Warmer and staying dry through the weekend

Record Breaking Warmth Possible Sunday/Monday

Much cooler temps slide in for Halloween Discussion:

Waking up to some patchy fog this morning. Temps are a bit more mild — running 5-10 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s today. Staying dry through the weekend. The drought will continue to worsen with less than 1″ for the month. That leaves us down nearly 4.5″ below average rainfall since September 1. Please be mindful of any local burn bans that may begin to be issued in the coming days as brush continues to dry with the lack of moisture. Temps this weekend could break some records. Sunday and Monday will be the best chance to break those record breaking highs. Sunday’s record is 83, set back in 2020 and Monday’s record is 84 which was set back in 1996. Colder air drives into the region Tuesday for all the trick or treaters out there. Cold front will be lacking moisture so keeping rain chances isolated at best. However temps will fall a good 20 degrees Tuesday with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will tumble into the 30s and 40s with temps Wednesday barely reaching the mid 50s — the coolest day since early April.