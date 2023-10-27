Dry & Warm Through The Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Gradual clearing late this evening and overnight. Lows: mid 50s.

Weekend: We will stay dry and be warm! Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Saturday: Forecast high is: 83. Record high for 10/28 is 87 set in 1940

Sunday: Forecast high is: 83. Record high for 10/29 is 83 set in 2020.

Monday: Challenging record highs once again. Forecast high is 83. Record high for 10/30 is 83. Mostly sunny skies.

Next Weather System: A cold front will move through early next week. Temperatures cool just in time for Halloween! Isolated showers are possible Tuesday. It will be cloudy and breezy as the front moves through.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Kaitlin