Record-Breaking Warmth this Weekend

High pressure will keep temps warm this weekend with record challenging highs across the area. Temps will reach the low 80s today with overnight lows staying mild — only falling into the mid to upper 50s. Temps will warm into the mid 80s Saturday through Monday under mostly sunny skies. Things will change quickly by Halloween. Things are looking slightly better to see isolated to scattered showers ahead of a Halloween cold front. But, the bigger story will be the big change in temperatures. Highs on Tuesday with only reach the low to mid 60s — a 5-10 degree drop from the normal high for this time of year. However, that is a good 20 degree temperature swing from Monday. And even chillier temperatures slide in through the week. Temps will tumble Tuesday night into the 40s and 30s across the region. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will only reach the mid 50s — 15 degrees below average. Overnight lows will fall near if not below freezing by Thursday morning.