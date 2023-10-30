All the Seasons in a Week

AM Headlines:

Breezy Day

Warm, potential record-breakers

Cold front brings rain overnight – Tuesday early

Much cooler Tuesday – Friday

Freeze will end growing season Wed/Thu AM

Warming up this weekend Discussion:

Today will be breezy but remain warm ahead of a cold front. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s as clouds build into the region. The record high for today for Charlotte is 84. Expect temps to drop a good 30 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Overnight showers will pick up across the region ahead of a cold front. Rain will wrap up by midday for the trick-or-treaters but it will be a breezy and cool night with temps only reaching the mid-50s during the day and overnight lows falling into the mid-30s. Temps will struggle to break out of the low to mid-50s Wednesday and Thursday. Those who don’t wake up to freezing temps Wednesday morning will on Thursday — effectively ending the growing season across the area. Temps will warm back to the mid-60s Friday. Highs will return to near 70 by this weekend.