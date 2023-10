CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is announcing the CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.

All CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and the CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on regular weekday schedule on Friday, Nov. 10, with no changes for the holiday.

For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS customer service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).