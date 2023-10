The Latest

Police have arrested Samari Wright for the alleged sexual assault incident.

Original Story

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is investigating an alleged sexual assault incident that occurred at Whole Foods in Uptown Charlotte on Friday, October 27th.

According to a police report, the 39-year-old female victim told police she was allegedly followed into the bathroom by the suspect before he began assaulting her.

No arrests have been made. This is a developing story.