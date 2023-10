The Blue Ridge Parkway has temporarily closed a section of the road for the safety of both bears and park visitors.

The Blue Ridge Parkway released a statement on Facebook saying, “This comes after multiple documented reports of visitors feeding and attempting to hold a young bear in recent weeks.”

The section of the road closure is just outside of Asheville from milepost 367.6 near the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area to milepost 375.6 at Ox Creek Road.