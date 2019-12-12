ArtPop Street Gallery Reveals 2020 Charlotte Artists At Le Meridien Hotel

1/20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – ArtPop Street Gallery, a 501c3 organization that gives communities across the country greater access to art through displays on donated advertising spaces, announced on Thursday the latest artists selected to participate in the 2020 program in Charlotte. The unveiling was part of the organization’s signature yearly event held at the Le Meridien Hotel in Uptown Charlotte.

From photography and painting to mixed media and blown glass, the diverse class of 20 members showcase a variety of art mediums with their work, set to be featured throughout the coming year across Charlotte-area billboards, newsstands, charging stations, and retail displays. ArtPop’s annual open call for artists includes Mecklenburg and 11 surrounding counties, and this year’s call brought back a standout 139 submissions from eight counties.

“Our jurying process took more time to judge than ever this year,” said Wendy Hickey, ArtPop’s executive director. “The submissions were simply incredible.” Full information about each artist along with an image of their featured work is included below.

Growing in reach and influence, the mission-driven organization now operates in 14 cities nationally, from Charlotte to Las Vegas, and has displayed work from more than 265 artists since its 2014 founding. For the Charlotte program, recent funding concerns have threatened to halt ArtPop’s success, requiring the nonprofit to increase its fundraising ask in support of the 2020 class. But the funding jeopardy hasn’t slowed down the beloved organization.

“Since ArtPop’s founding six years ago, our Charlotte program has promoted 112 artists on millions of dollars of advertising space,” said Hickey. “But the best part is the community that’s flourished out of it.

Tonight’s event at the Le Meridien is always special because it gives others a glimpse into our ArtPop family – past and present, young and old, many forms of art represented. We’re all in it to bring art to the masses, to help others make a living out of making art, and to continue enriching the Charlotte community in the process.”

In addition to the advertising exposure, the program also provides a college art program scholarship for one high school student, a two-day ArtistsU course for the 20 artists, and 4 pop-up gallery shows exhibiting their art throughout the year. The program can be life-changing to many artists, including Mount Holly artist Emily Andress, who said: “This has changed everything for me. I’m now a career artist because of ArtPop. I was able to realize my dream of buying my own building – Awaken Gallery, where my studio is in the back, and other artists have studios on the second floor. ArtPop truly allows artists to be marketed like they can’t afford to be, and for that I am so grateful.”

Donations of $10 or more are appreciated and can be made HERE. To inquire about getting involved with ArtPop, please contact Wendy Hickey at (734) 320-1601 or wendy@artpopstreetgallery.com. Learn more about ArtPop at http://www.artpopstreetgallery.com/ and keep up with the latest from ArtPop on Instagram.