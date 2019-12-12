Controversy Over ‘Christmas Vacation’ Themed Decorations

WAXHAW, NC. — Every detail of Shelly Koman’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation display is right on point. She made sure of it. It’s complete with a cousin Eddie mannequin and Clark Griswold hanging from the roof.

“My family has watched Christmas vacation every Black Friday for over 20 years. We pretty much know every line of the movie, the whole family,” says Koman.

Koman wanted to surprise her adult children with the decorations when they came home for the holidays.

On December 9th, Shelly received a letter from the Millbridge Homeowner’s Association in Waxhaw saying her display of cousin Eddie doesn’t follow guidelines. Saying in part:

“Owners may display holiday decorations on their lots if the decorations are of the kinds normally displayed in single family residential neighborhoods, are of reasonable size and scope, and do not disturb other owners and residents by excessive light or sound emission or by causing an unreasonable amount of spectator traffic.”

“I’ve lived here for eight years I’ve never had an issue. This is a Christmas decoration, there are multiple 12 foot inflatables around the neighborhood and a miss mash of other things.”

Shelly says she’s reached out to her HOA trying to come to a compromise. With no reply, she’s keeping the decorations up.

Neighbors who spoke to WCCB say they support the display.

WCCB reached out to Millbridge Homeowner’s Association and did not get a response.